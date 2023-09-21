Evaluating the Impact of -0.02 Increase on Ciena Corporation’s (CIEN) Stock

In the past week, CIEN stock has gone down by -1.40%, with a monthly gain of 16.46% and a quarterly surge of 14.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Ciena Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.50% for CIEN’s stock, with a 2.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Right Now?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CIEN is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CIEN is $58.99, which is $11.08 above the current market price. The public float for CIEN is 146.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume for CIEN on September 21, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

CIEN) stock’s latest price update

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.02relation to previous closing price of 47.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Ciena (CIEN) helps Virgin Media to modernize its Operational Support Systems and streamline the order-to-service process.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $50 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIEN Trading at 9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +15.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.65. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw -5.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from SMITH GARY B, who sale 4,166 shares at the price of $48.79 back on Sep 15. After this action, SMITH GARY B now owns 428,609 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $203,262 using the latest closing price.

Rothenstein David M, the SVP and Chief Strategy Officer of Ciena Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $48.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Rothenstein David M is holding 225,317 shares at $171,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.08 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +4.21. The total capital return value is set at 6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.99. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ciena Corporation (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 43.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.42. Total debt to assets is 23.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.