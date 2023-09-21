Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE: EQS) is above average at 6.82x. The 36-month beta value for EQS is also noteworthy at 0.94.

The public float for EQS is 3.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume of EQS on September 21, 2023 was 6.49K shares.

Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE: EQS) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 1.50. However, the company has experienced a -0.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2022-09-28 that When it comes to stock selection, one factor investors may want to consider is insider ownership.

EQS’s Market Performance

Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS) has seen a -0.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.14% gain in the past month and a -4.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for EQS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.05% for EQS’s stock, with a -4.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EQS Trading at -0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQS rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5149. In addition, Equus Total Return Inc. saw 4.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQS starting from KNAUSS ROBERT L, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.48 back on Jul 14. After this action, KNAUSS ROBERT L now owns 93,670 shares of Equus Total Return Inc., valued at $1,480 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.