Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has seen a 3.06% increase in the past week, with a 3.24% gain in the past month, and a -0.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for ELS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.72% for ELS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) Right Now?

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ELS is at 0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ELS is $75.23, which is $7.59 above the current market price. The public float for ELS is 177.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.68% of that float. The average trading volume for ELS on September 21, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

ELS) stock’s latest price update

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS)’s stock price has soared by 1.79 in relation to previous closing price of 66.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-17 that Commercial real estate market is experiencing declining property values, rising vacancy rates, and shifting demand across various sectors. Softening fundamentals and surging energy prices may keep interest rates high, impacting the market further. Lending standards have tightened, impacting credit availability, and maturing debt is becoming a growing concern.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ELS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ELS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70.50 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELS Trading at -0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.58. In addition, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. saw 4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+34.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stands at +19.61. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.12. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS), the company’s capital structure generated 236.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 62.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.