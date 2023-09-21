Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) has decreased by -1.58 when compared to last closing price of 18.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-05 that Office market is bearish with little signs of recovery, creating valuation mismatches and opportunities. Equity Commonwealth has sold down office assets and now has negative enterprise value, with plenty of cash to allocate at attractive valuations. EQC is sitting on a unique opportunity and if executed correctly it can deliver optimal value to shareholders for years to come.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is above average at 32.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equity Commonwealth (EQC) is $21.00, which is $2.34 above the current market price. The public float for EQC is 106.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EQC on September 21, 2023 was 876.60K shares.

EQC’s Market Performance

The stock of Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has seen a -1.17% decrease in the past week, with a -1.48% drop in the past month, and a -10.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.13% for EQC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.86% for EQC stock, with a simple moving average of -9.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EQC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EQC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on October 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EQC Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQC fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.00. In addition, Equity Commonwealth saw -10.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQC starting from Shifrin Orrin S, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $19.26 back on Aug 10. After this action, Shifrin Orrin S now owns 158,466 shares of Equity Commonwealth, valued at $963,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.62 for the present operating margin

+33.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Commonwealth stands at +59.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.27. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.