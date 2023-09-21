Eni S.p.A. (E) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E) is 5.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for E is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Eni S.p.A. (E) is $35.63, which is $5.21 above the current market price. The public float for E is 1.25B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On September 21, 2023, E’s average trading volume was 193.04K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

E) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E) has dropped by -0.55 compared to previous close of 32.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Eni (E) announces that its U.K. subsidiary’s Hewett gas field project secured the Carbon Dioxide Appraisal and Storage License.

E’s Market Performance

Eni S.p.A. (E) has seen a -0.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.80% gain in the past month and a 13.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.15% for E. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.14% for E’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.51% for the last 200 days.

E Trading at 4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought E to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, E fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.70. In addition, Eni S.p.A. saw 12.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for E

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.65 for the present operating margin

+20.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eni S.p.A. stands at +10.48. The total capital return value is set at 25.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.43.

Based on Eni S.p.A. (E), the company’s capital structure generated 74.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.56. Total debt to assets is 23.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eni S.p.A. (E) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.