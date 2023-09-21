EngageSmart Inc.’s (ESMT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) has gone up by 2.11% for the week, with a 8.37% rise in the past month and a 0.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.31% for ESMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.61% for ESMT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) Right Now?

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 150.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) is $24.30, which is $6.43 above the current market price. The public float for ESMT is 44.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESMT on September 21, 2023 was 522.49K shares.

ESMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) has dropped by -0.67 compared to previous close of 17.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-30 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, today announced that company executives will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, taking place in San Francisco, California. Chief Executive Officer Bob Bennett will be interviewed in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 10:50 a.m. PT (1:50 p.m. ET). Management will conduct meetings.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESMT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ESMT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ESMT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESMT Trading at 0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESMT rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.49. In addition, EngageSmart Inc. saw 1.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESMT starting from Seltzer Jonathan Cole, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $17.92 back on Sep 01. After this action, Seltzer Jonathan Cole now owns 0 shares of EngageSmart Inc., valued at $62,720 using the latest closing price.

O’Brien Kevin William, the of EngageSmart Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $17.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that O’Brien Kevin William is holding 25,657 shares at $53,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.42 for the present operating margin

+73.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for EngageSmart Inc. stands at +6.78. The total capital return value is set at 2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.59. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.80. Total debt to assets is 3.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.