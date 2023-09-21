Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Stock Showcases -2.14% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has seen a -4.58% decrease in the past week, with a 0.36% gain in the past month, and a 17.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for ERF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.14% for ERF’s stock, with a 6.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is 4.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ERF is 2.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is $20.97, which is $1.61 above the current market price. The public float for ERF is 209.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On September 21, 2023, ERF’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

ERF) stock’s latest price update

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF)’s stock price has dropped by -2.54 in relation to previous closing price of 17.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that ERF, EPM and SUN appear well-positioned to benefit from the current dynamics in the energy market, as crude oil prices continue their upward trajectory.

ERF Trading at 1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.23. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw -4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.59 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerplus Corporation stands at +38.85. The total capital return value is set at 94.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 72.89. Equity return is now at value 79.10, with 42.70 for asset returns.

Based on Enerplus Corporation (ERF), the company’s capital structure generated 26.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.78. Total debt to assets is 14.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.