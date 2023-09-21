Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) has increased by 0.69 when compared to last closing price of 176.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-20 that ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ecolab will host a live webcast of its third quarter earnings conference call to discuss 2023 third quarter results. A news release containing third quarter results is expected to be issued before market open on October 31, 2023. Details for the public webcast are as follows: TIME: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time DATE: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 DURATION: One hour LOCATION: www.ecolab.com/investor ARCHIVE: A replay of the webcast and supplemental data will be available o.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is above average at 43.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is $197.88, which is $19.8 above the current market price. The public float for ECL is 284.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ECL on September 21, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

ECL’s Market Performance

The stock of Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has seen a -1.50% decrease in the past week, with a -1.63% drop in the past month, and a -1.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for ECL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.80% for ECL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECL stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ECL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ECL in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $180 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ECL Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $180.63. In addition, Ecolab Inc. saw 21.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from MacLennan David, who purchase 650 shares at the price of $183.73 back on Aug 07. After this action, MacLennan David now owns 15,071 shares of Ecolab Inc., valued at $119,424 using the latest closing price.

Berger Larry L, the EVP & CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER of Ecolab Inc., sale 21,708 shares at $181.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Berger Larry L is holding 12,442 shares at $3,943,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.34 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecolab Inc. stands at +7.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.93. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ecolab Inc. (ECL), the company’s capital structure generated 124.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.50. Total debt to assets is 42.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.