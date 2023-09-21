Domo Inc. (DOMO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Domo Inc. (DOMO) is $17.25, which is $8.6 above the current market price. The public float for DOMO is 30.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOMO on September 21, 2023 was 615.00K shares.

The stock price of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) has surged by 5.51 when compared to previous closing price of 9.62, but the company has seen a 0.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Domo (DOMO) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

DOMO’s Market Performance

DOMO’s stock has risen by 0.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -39.44% and a quarterly drop of -31.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.03% for Domo Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.41% for DOMO’s stock, with a -29.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DOMO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DOMO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $14 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOMO Trading at -30.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -39.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMO rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.13. In addition, Domo Inc. saw -28.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMO starting from James Joshua G, who purchase 25,400 shares at the price of $9.71 back on Sep 18. After this action, James Joshua G now owns 39,300 shares of Domo Inc., valued at $246,543 using the latest closing price.

James Joshua G, the Founder and CEO of Domo Inc., purchase 13,900 shares at $9.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that James Joshua G is holding 13,900 shares at $137,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.79 for the present operating margin

+76.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domo Inc. stands at -34.20. Equity return is now at value 56.40, with -37.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Domo Inc. (DOMO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.