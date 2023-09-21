Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FANG is 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FANG is $174.86, which is $22.0 above the current price. The public float for FANG is 177.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FANG on September 21, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

FANG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) has dropped by -1.61 compared to previous close of 155.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Diamondback (FANG) and Five Point Energy LLC form a joint venture entity in the Midland Basin under a 15-year agreement to sustainably manage water infrastructure.

FANG’s Market Performance

FANG’s stock has fallen by -1.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.99% and a quarterly rise of 19.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Diamondback Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.26% for FANG’s stock, with a 10.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $154 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FANG Trading at 3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.52. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw 13.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Houston David L, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $156.54 back on Sep 12. After this action, Houston David L now owns 11,565 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $1,252,342 using the latest closing price.

Zmigrosky Matt, the EVP, Chief Legal and Admin Off of Diamondback Energy Inc., sale 2,706 shares at $157.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Zmigrosky Matt is holding 27,480 shares at $425,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.63 for the present operating margin

+70.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. stands at +45.05. The total capital return value is set at 30.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.73. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 42.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.83. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.