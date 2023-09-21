D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.85 in relation to its previous close of 1.30. However, the company has experienced a -14.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Helin Celikbilek – IR Director Nilhan Onal Gökçetekin – CEO Korhan Öz – CFO Conference Call Participants Kilickiran Hanzade – JPMorgan Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HEPS is 2.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HEPS is $58.78, which is $1.4 above the current price. The public float for HEPS is 67.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HEPS on September 21, 2023 was 667.09K shares.

HEPS’s Market Performance

The stock of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has seen a -14.38% decrease in the past week, with a -17.76% drop in the past month, and a -20.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.65% for HEPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.48% for HEPS stock, with a simple moving average of 6.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HEPS Trading at -19.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares sank -16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS fell by -14.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4665. In addition, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. saw 89.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.