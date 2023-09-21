Coursera Inc. (COUR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.50 in comparison to its previous close of 18.15, Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that Here is how Coursera (COUR) and Sprinkler (CXM) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coursera Inc. (COUR) is $18.75, which is $0.2 above the current market price. The public float for COUR is 137.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COUR on September 21, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

COUR’s Market Performance

The stock of Coursera Inc. (COUR) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 12.59% rise in the past month, and a 39.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for COUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.39% for COUR’s stock, with a 36.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $17 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COUR Trading at 14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.73. In addition, Coursera Inc. saw 54.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Goli Shravan, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $18.04 back on Sep 15. After this action, Goli Shravan now owns 881,404 shares of Coursera Inc., valued at $45,088 using the latest closing price.

Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey, the President & CEO of Coursera Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $18.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey is holding 2,646,854 shares at $909,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.93 for the present operating margin

+63.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc. stands at -33.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.12. Equity return is now at value -22.40, with -16.00 for asset returns.

Based on Coursera Inc. (COUR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coursera Inc. (COUR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.