CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Stock Experiences -13.77% Monthly Change

In the past week, CRMD stock has gone down by -10.08%, with a monthly decline of -13.77% and a quarterly plunge of -37.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for CorMedix Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.49% for CRMD’s stock, with a -17.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CRMD is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRMD is $13.75, which is $10.18 above than the current price. The public float for CRMD is 54.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.44% of that float. The average trading volume of CRMD on September 21, 2023 was 782.72K shares.

CRMD) stock’s latest price update

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.65 in comparison to its previous close of 3.63, however, the company has experienced a -10.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-06-29 that CorMedix’s lead therapy is DefenCath. The company is awaiting word from the FDA on the therapy’s approval.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRMD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CRMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRMD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRMD Trading at -11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -13.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRMD fell by -10.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, CorMedix Inc. saw -15.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRMD starting from Todisco Joseph, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.71 back on Sep 08. After this action, Todisco Joseph now owns 219,726 shares of CorMedix Inc., valued at $37,100 using the latest closing price.

Kaplan Myron, the Director of CorMedix Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $4.54 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Kaplan Myron is holding 166,034 shares at $27,258 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46819.91 for the present operating margin

-225.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for CorMedix Inc. stands at -45409.90. The total capital return value is set at -51.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.78. Equity return is now at value -68.90, with -61.40 for asset returns.

Based on CorMedix Inc. (CRMD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.44. Total debt to assets is 1.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3,856.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.44.

Conclusion

In summary, CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.