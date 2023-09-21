Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) has seen a 4.36% increase in the past week, with a -3.42% drop in the past month, and a 30.42% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for CMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.32% for CMT’s stock, with a 40.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Core Molding Technologies Inc. (AMEX: CMT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Core Molding Technologies Inc. (AMEX: CMT) is above average at 11.56x. The 36-month beta value for CMT is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CMT is $28.00, which is $1.46 above than the current price. The public float for CMT is 7.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. The average trading volume of CMT on September 21, 2023 was 81.76K shares.

CMT) stock’s latest price update

Core Molding Technologies Inc. (AMEX: CMT)’s stock price has plunge by 5.32relation to previous closing price of 25.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-14 that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:CMT ) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Sandra Martin – IR, Three Part Advisors David Duvall – President & CEO John Zimmer – EVP & CFO Conference Call Participants Chip Moore – EF Hutton Operator Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Core Molding Technologies’ First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMT stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for CMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMT in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $20 based on the research report published on November 11, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

CMT Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMT rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.15. In addition, Core Molding Technologies Inc. saw 104.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMT starting from DUVALL DAVID L., who sale 13,769 shares at the price of $25.78 back on Sep 15. After this action, DUVALL DAVID L. now owns 427,646 shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc., valued at $354,950 using the latest closing price.

Zimmer John P, the EVP, Treasurer, Secretary, CFO of Core Molding Technologies Inc., sale 2,071 shares at $25.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Zimmer John P is holding 198,347 shares at $53,249 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.66 for the present operating margin

+13.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core Molding Technologies Inc. stands at +3.19. The total capital return value is set at 12.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.97. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT), the company’s capital structure generated 26.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.18. Total debt to assets is 15.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.