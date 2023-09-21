Comstock Inc. (LODE): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Comstock Inc. (LODE) is $3.75, which is $3.34 above the current market price. The public float for LODE is 99.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LODE on September 21, 2023 was 709.96K shares.

LODE) stock’s latest price update

Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-14 that VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) announces Corrado De Gasperis, Comstock’s Executive Chairman and CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti August Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on August 16-17, 2023. Joining Mr. De Gasperis will be William McCarthy, Comstock’s COO.

LODE’s Market Performance

LODE’s stock has fallen by -7.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.34% and a quarterly drop of -51.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.93% for Comstock Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.76% for LODE’s stock, with a -17.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LODE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LODE stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for LODE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LODE in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $2.25 based on the research report published on April 23, 2014 of the previous year 2014.

LODE Trading at -20.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LODE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares sank -13.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LODE fell by -5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4245. In addition, Comstock Inc. saw 48.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LODE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11460.51 for the present operating margin

-1991.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comstock Inc. stands at -25792.17. The total capital return value is set at -23.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.57. Equity return is now at value -66.00, with -34.60 for asset returns.

Based on Comstock Inc. (LODE), the company’s capital structure generated 16.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.07. Total debt to assets is 8.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 399.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Comstock Inc. (LODE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.