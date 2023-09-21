Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) has increased by 0.66 when compared to last closing price of 9.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Copel’s successful privatization has led to increased share value, driven by the potential for improved efficiency and profitability through private ownership. While the outlook is positive, the rapid share price appreciation and high valuation raise caution, especially if leverage remains high. Careful consideration is advised when considering investments in Copel’s shares due to potential valuation adjustments.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) is above average at 63.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) is $11.81, which is $2.05 above the current market price. The public float for ELP is 1.05B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ELP on September 21, 2023 was 480.22K shares.

ELP’s Market Performance

The stock of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) has seen a 3.02% increase in the past week, with a 7.98% rise in the past month, and a 12.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for ELP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.85% for ELP stock, with a simple moving average of 21.34% for the last 200 days.

ELP Trading at 6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELP rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.80. In addition, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL saw 27.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+22.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stands at +5.07. The total capital return value is set at 9.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.53. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP), the company’s capital structure generated 61.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.94. Total debt to assets is 25.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.