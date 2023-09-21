Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Stock Records 5.75% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has gone down by -2.97% for the week, with a -8.85% drop in the past month and a 5.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.42% for CMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.19% for CMC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) Right Now?

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is $61.33, which is $10.14 above the current market price. The public float for CMC is 115.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMC on September 21, 2023 was 824.36K shares.

CMC) stock’s latest price update

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC)’s stock price has plunge by -2.48relation to previous closing price of 51.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.97% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that While U.S. steelmakers are seeing firm demand across major end markets, lower steel prices are expected to be a drag on their third-quarter performance.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMC Trading at -8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -8.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMC fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.02. In addition, Commercial Metals Company saw 4.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMC starting from Smith Barbara, who sale 48,300 shares at the price of $56.51 back on Jul 25. After this action, Smith Barbara now owns 283,785 shares of Commercial Metals Company, valued at $2,729,433 using the latest closing price.

Smith Barbara, the Chairman & CEO of Commercial Metals Company, sale 1,700 shares at $56.45 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Smith Barbara is holding 332,085 shares at $95,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.89 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commercial Metals Company stands at +13.66. The total capital return value is set at 31.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.76. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Commercial Metals Company (CMC), the company’s capital structure generated 50.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.36. Total debt to assets is 25.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.