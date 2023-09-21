Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) has increased by 8.57 when compared to last closing price of 1.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 25th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Is It Worth Investing in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDTX is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) is $4.00, which is $4.11 above the current market price. The public float for CDTX is 81.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. On September 21, 2023, CDTX’s average trading volume was 619.89K shares.

CDTX’s Market Performance

CDTX’s stock has seen a 1.79% increase for the week, with a 35.23% rise in the past month and a 3.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.77% for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.26% for CDTX’s stock, with a 0.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CDTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CDTX Trading at 18.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares surge +39.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDTX rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9334. In addition, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. saw 50.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDTX starting from Sandison Taylor, who sale 18,793 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Sep 11. After this action, Sandison Taylor now owns 363,757 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., valued at $17,810 using the latest closing price.

Tari Leslie, the CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., sale 18,469 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Tari Leslie is holding 275,710 shares at $17,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.23 for the present operating margin

+99.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stands at -46.35. The total capital return value is set at -237.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -298.12. Equity return is now at value -93.40, with -17.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.