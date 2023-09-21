Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s (CHK) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has gone down by -3.94% for the week, with a -3.42% drop in the past month and a 2.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.82% for CHK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.55% for CHK’s stock, with a 0.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) is 1.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHK is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) is $106.75, which is $23.91 above the current market price. The public float for CHK is 126.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.49% of that float. On September 21, 2023, CHK’s average trading volume was 1.79M shares.

CHK) stock’s latest price update

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.02 in comparison to its previous close of 84.67, however, the company has experienced a -3.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that Chesapeake Energy management shows operational improvements but lacks transparency and full disclosure to shareholders. Selling the Eagle Ford assets while retaining the Haynesville acreage may be a strategic mistake, as oil prices are strengthening and increasing profitability in the Eagle Ford. Chesapeake Energy’s competitors provide more supporting detail and insight into their business, making their investment more appealing.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CHK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $96 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHK Trading at -1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHK fell by -3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.78. In addition, Chesapeake Energy Corporation saw -9.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.65 for the present operating margin

+45.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chesapeake Energy Corporation stands at +34.95. The total capital return value is set at 60.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.95. Equity return is now at value 68.30, with 42.20 for asset returns.

Based on Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), the company’s capital structure generated 34.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.84. Total debt to assets is 20.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.