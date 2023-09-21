Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cepton Inc. (CPTN) is $2.35, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for CPTN is 63.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPTN on September 21, 2023 was 538.95K shares.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN)’s stock price has plunge by -10.69relation to previous closing price of 0.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.94% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-19 that Cepton Inc (NASDAQ:CPTN) said it has appointed automotive and semiconductor industry veteran Mitch Hourtienne to the role of chief commercial officer to oversee its business growth and market success. The company said that Hourtienne will lead its business development, product management and marketing teams to solidify its leadership in the automotive and smart infrastructure markets and strengthen its strategic partnerships with world-class industry leaders.

CPTN’s Market Performance

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) has experienced a -6.94% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.68% drop in the past month, and a -27.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.05% for CPTN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.75% for CPTN stock, with a simple moving average of -45.92% for the last 200 days.

CPTN Trading at -34.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.61%, as shares sank -29.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPTN fell by -6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4924. In addition, Cepton Inc. saw -68.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPTN starting from Qiu Ming, who sale 21,057 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Aug 21. After this action, Qiu Ming now owns 266,117 shares of Cepton Inc., valued at $11,792 using the latest closing price.

Han Liqun, the Chief Operating Officer of Cepton Inc., sale 18,673 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Han Liqun is holding 512,855 shares at $10,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-792.46 for the present operating margin

+2.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cepton Inc. stands at +126.31.

Based on Cepton Inc. (CPTN), the company’s capital structure generated 2,638.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.35. Total debt to assets is 85.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cepton Inc. (CPTN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.