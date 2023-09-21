Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EBR is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EBR is $11.56, which is $2.17 above the current price. The public float for EBR is 2.03B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EBR on September 21, 2023 was 882.74K shares.

EBR) stock’s latest price update

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR)’s stock price has dropped by -2.43 in relation to previous closing price of 7.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-15 that Investors with an interest in Utility – Electric Power stocks have likely encountered both Eletrobras (EBR) and Pinnacle West (PNW). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

EBR’s Market Performance

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has experienced a -3.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.93% rise in the past month, and a -11.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for EBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.39% for EBR’s stock, with a -1.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EBR Trading at -3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.24. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw -8.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.69 for the present operating margin

+52.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stands at +7.77. The total capital return value is set at 3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.03.

Based on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.16. Total debt to assets is 22.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.