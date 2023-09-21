CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) has surged by 5.25 when compared to previous closing price of 4.00, but the company has seen a -0.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-30 that When approached judiciously (and fortuitously), speculative stock picks can give your portfolio a much-needed boost. Think of these bold investor choices like a baseball game in which you’re well behind on runs.

Is It Worth Investing in CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) is $10.30, which is $6.09 above the current market price. The public float for PRTS is 52.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRTS on September 21, 2023 was 671.73K shares.

PRTS’s Market Performance

PRTS’s stock has seen a -0.47% decrease for the week, with a -0.71% drop in the past month and a 4.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for CarParts.com Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.67% for PRTS stock, with a simple moving average of -19.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PRTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRTS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $18 based on the research report published on March 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PRTS Trading at -6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTS fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.46. In addition, CarParts.com Inc. saw -32.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTS starting from Huffaker Michael, who purchase 2,466 shares at the price of $4.41 back on Aug 04. After this action, Huffaker Michael now owns 4,169 shares of CarParts.com Inc., valued at $10,875 using the latest closing price.

Lockwood Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of CarParts.com Inc., sale 818 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Lockwood Ryan is holding 59,917 shares at $3,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.10 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarParts.com Inc. stands at -0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.67. Equity return is now at value -5.90, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 42.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.77. Total debt to assets is 19.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 115.86 and the total asset turnover is 2.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.