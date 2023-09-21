Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) has plunged by -0.67 when compared to previous closing price of 0.99, but the company has seen a -0.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that Here is how Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) and DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (DMAC) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) by analysts is $3.79, The public float for CRDL is 61.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On September 21, 2023, the average trading volume of CRDL was 172.98K shares.

CRDL’s Market Performance

CRDL stock saw a decrease of -0.81% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.59% and a quarterly a decrease of 17.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.60% for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.16% for CRDL stock, with a simple moving average of 37.47% for the last 200 days.

CRDL Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, as shares surge +0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDL rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9852. In addition, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. saw 92.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDL

The total capital return value is set at -64.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.13. Equity return is now at value -61.60, with -52.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.