Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDNS is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDNS is $264.52, which is $32.35 above the current price. The public float for CDNS is 270.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDNS on September 21, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CDNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has plunged by -1.30 when compared to previous closing price of 234.20, but the company has seen a -4.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Cadence (CDNS) is set to acquire Intrinsix to further enhance its system and IC design services.

CDNS’s Market Performance

CDNS’s stock has fallen by -4.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.50% and a quarterly rise of 1.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Cadence Design Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.01% for CDNS’s stock, with a 11.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $300 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDNS Trading at -1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS fell by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $238.19. In addition, Cadence Design Systems Inc. saw 43.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from ZAMAN ANEEL, who sale 1,304 shares at the price of $235.66 back on Sep 19. After this action, ZAMAN ANEEL now owns 63,494 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc., valued at $307,301 using the latest closing price.

TENG CHIN-CHI, the Sr. Vice President of Cadence Design Systems Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $234.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that TENG CHIN-CHI is holding 116,679 shares at $1,758,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.15 for the present operating margin

+89.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems Inc. stands at +23.84. The total capital return value is set at 31.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24. Equity return is now at value 31.50, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 33.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.19. Total debt to assets is 17.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.