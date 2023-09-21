Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BHF is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) is $52.50, which is $5.55 above the current market price. The public float for BHF is 64.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. On September 21, 2023, BHF’s average trading volume was 401.32K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BHF) stock’s latest price update

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF)’s stock price has dropped by -7.67 in relation to previous closing price of 51.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Brighthouse Financial (BHF) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

BHF’s Market Performance

BHF’s stock has fallen by -7.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.57% and a quarterly rise of 5.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Brighthouse Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.98% for BHF’s stock, with a -2.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BHF Trading at -5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHF fell by -8.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.80. In addition, Brighthouse Financial Inc. saw -7.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BHF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brighthouse Financial Inc. stands at +0.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.04. Equity return is now at value -43.50, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF), the company’s capital structure generated 52.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.57. Total debt to assets is 1.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.