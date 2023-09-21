BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY)’s stock price has increased by 6.71 compared to its previous closing price of 4.32. However, the company has seen a 21.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that Here is how Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) and Align Technology (ALGN) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) is $7.48, which is $4.01 above the current market price. The public float for BWAY is 14.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BWAY on September 21, 2023 was 64.51K shares.

BWAY’s Market Performance

BWAY stock saw an increase of 21.32% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 42.28% and a quarterly increase of 100.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.14% for BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.65% for BWAY stock, with a simple moving average of 110.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWAY stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for BWAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BWAY in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $15 based on the research report published on March 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BWAY Trading at 53.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, as shares surge +48.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWAY rose by +21.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, BrainsWay Ltd. saw 86.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BWAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.63 for the present operating margin

+75.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrainsWay Ltd. stands at -49.12. The total capital return value is set at -23.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.36.

Based on BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.06. Total debt to assets is 0.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.