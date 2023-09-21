Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) has jumped by 0.08 compared to previous close of 111.49. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-15 that MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $BAH–Booz Allen will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT on Friday, October 27, 2023, to discuss financial results for the Second Quarter of FY24.

Is It Worth Investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Right Now?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BAH is 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BAH is $130.35, which is $17.97 above the current price. The public float for BAH is 128.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAH on September 21, 2023 was 760.57K shares.

BAH’s Market Performance

BAH’s stock has seen a -1.46% decrease for the week, with a -1.30% drop in the past month and a 1.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.64% for BAH’s stock, with a 8.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BAH Trading at -3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.37. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation saw 6.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from Barnes Melody C, who sale 824 shares at the price of $113.60 back on Aug 24. After this action, Barnes Melody C now owns 17,590 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, valued at $93,606 using the latest closing price.

SHRADER RALPH W, the Director of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, sale 100,000 shares at $120.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that SHRADER RALPH W is holding 811,090 shares at $12,056,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.30 for the present operating margin

+21.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stands at +2.91. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.75.

Based on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), the company’s capital structure generated 308.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.53. Total debt to assets is 44.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 299.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.