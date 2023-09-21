BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Stock Experiences -22.41% Monthly Change

In the past week, BKSY stock has gone down by -13.46%, with a monthly decline of -22.41% and a quarterly plunge of -41.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.61% for BlackSky Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.23% for BKSY’s stock, with a -30.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BKSY is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BKSY is $2.85, which is $1.73 above than the current price. The public float for BKSY is 122.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.03% of that float. The average trading volume of BKSY on September 21, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

BKSY) stock’s latest price update

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.66 in comparison to its previous close of 1.18, however, the company has experienced a -13.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKSY stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BKSY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKSY in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKSY Trading at -29.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -19.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKSY fell by -12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2825. In addition, BlackSky Technology Inc. saw -26.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKSY starting from O’Toole Brian E, who sale 75,660 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Mar 14. After this action, O’Toole Brian E now owns 2,864,450 shares of BlackSky Technology Inc., valued at $105,924 using the latest closing price.

Dubois Henry Edward, the Chief Financial Officer of BlackSky Technology Inc., sale 7,547 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Dubois Henry Edward is holding 882,775 shares at $10,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-132.44 for the present operating margin

-9.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackSky Technology Inc. stands at -114.58. The total capital return value is set at -38.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.11. Equity return is now at value -68.00, with -33.20 for asset returns.

Based on BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY), the company’s capital structure generated 65.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.59. Total debt to assets is 33.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

In summary, BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.