AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is above average at 20.30x. The 36-month beta value for AZO is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AZO is $2829.40, which is $205.53 above than the current price. The public float for AZO is 18.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume of AZO on September 21, 2023 was 150.23K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AZO) stock’s latest price update

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.37 in relation to its previous close of 2475.12. However, the company has experienced a 2.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-20 that Not one, not two, but three analysts upped their price targets on the retailer’s shares. There was one dissenter, however.

AZO’s Market Performance

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) has seen a 2.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.45% gain in the past month and a 5.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for AZO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.29% for AZO’s stock, with a 3.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AZO Trading at 3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZO rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2,532.17. In addition, AutoZone Inc. saw 4.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZO starting from PLEAS CHARLES III, who sale 4,200 shares at the price of $2546.55 back on Jul 11. After this action, PLEAS CHARLES III now owns 3,425 shares of AutoZone Inc., valued at $10,695,506 using the latest closing price.

Saltiel Albert, the Sr. Vice President of AutoZone Inc., sale 2,245 shares at $2500.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Saltiel Albert is holding 535 shares at $5,612,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.12 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for AutoZone Inc. stands at +14.95. The total capital return value is set at 52.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.22. Equity return is now at value -62.40, with 16.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, AutoZone Inc. (AZO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.