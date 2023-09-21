Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has gone down by -1.59% for the week, with a -2.89% drop in the past month and a 10.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.14% for ADP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.68% for ADP’s stock, with a 5.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Right Now?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) by analysts is $260.20, which is $16.07 above the current market price. The public float for ADP is 411.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On September 21, 2023, the average trading volume of ADP was 1.53M shares.

ADP) stock’s latest price update

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 245.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-17 that This monthly series of articles focuses on DGI stocks likely to provide a high rate of dividend growth rather than a high current yield. We use our proprietary models to rate quantitatively and qualitatively and select the top ten names from an initial list of nearly 400 dividend stocks. The article provides criteria for selecting high-growth dividend stocks. It offers a step-by-step guide on structuring a portfolio based on this strategy.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $267 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADP Trading at -1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $250.29. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw 2.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from Rodriguez Carlos A, who sale 52,254 shares at the price of $247.93 back on Sep 12. After this action, Rodriguez Carlos A now owns 44,859 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $12,955,404 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Carlos A, the Executive Chair of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 58,864 shares at $250.42 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Rodriguez Carlos A is holding 44,859 shares at $14,740,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.02 for the present operating margin

+48.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stands at +18.94. The total capital return value is set at 65.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.81. Equity return is now at value 106.90, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), the company’s capital structure generated 100.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.23. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.