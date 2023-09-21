Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Atreca Inc. (BCEL) by analysts is $3.25, which is $2.92 above the current market price. The public float for BCEL is 31.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.94% of that float. On September 21, 2023, the average trading volume of BCEL was 202.16K shares.

BCEL) stock’s latest price update

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL)’s stock price has decreased by -7.01 compared to its previous closing price of 0.35. However, the company has seen a -2.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-14 that Atreca (BCEL) suspends the development of only pipeline candidate, ATRC-101, in clinical evaluation, as part of its business restructuring efforts and cuts headcount by 40%. The stock falls 37%.

BCEL’s Market Performance

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) has seen a -2.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.22% decline in the past month and a -66.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.12% for BCEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.45% for BCEL stock, with a simple moving average of -68.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCEL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BCEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BCEL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $27 based on the research report published on June 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BCEL Trading at -49.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.49%, as shares sank -16.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCEL fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3535. In addition, Atreca Inc. saw -58.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCEL starting from Serafini Tito, who sale 5,487 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Aug 02. After this action, Serafini Tito now owns 72,817 shares of Atreca Inc., valued at $5,225 using the latest closing price.

CROSS HERB, the Chief Financial Officer of Atreca Inc., sale 5,487 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that CROSS HERB is holding 72,817 shares at $5,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12665.58 for the present operating margin

-819.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atreca Inc. stands at -12617.79. The total capital return value is set at -65.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.17. Equity return is now at value -120.70, with -58.70 for asset returns.

Based on Atreca Inc. (BCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 81.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.89. Total debt to assets is 41.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Atreca Inc. (BCEL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.