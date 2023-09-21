Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TEAM is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TEAM is $226.55, which is $32.52 above than the current price. The public float for TEAM is 152.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume of TEAM on September 21, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.96 in relation to its previous close of 200.82. However, the company has experienced a -7.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-20 that A lower price is not the only reason to buy this growth stock.

TEAM’s Market Performance

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has seen a -7.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.49% gain in the past month and a 13.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for TEAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.79% for TEAM’s stock, with a 16.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $150 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEAM Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM fell by -8.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.59. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw 49.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,241 shares at the price of $203.55 back on Sep 19. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 65,928 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,677,472 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,241 shares at $203.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 65,928 shares at $1,677,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+82.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation stands at -13.77. Equity return is now at value -84.80, with -13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.