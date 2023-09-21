Assessing the Risk and Potential of Neogen Corporation’s (NEOG) Stock

The stock of Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has seen a -7.12% decrease in the past week, with a -12.60% drop in the past month, and a -8.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for NEOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.31% for NEOG stock, with a simple moving average of 3.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NEOG is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NEOG is $26.00, which is $6.1 above the current market price. The public float for NEOG is 216.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.42% of that float. The average trading volume for NEOG on September 21, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

NEOG) stock’s latest price update

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 20.30. However, the company has seen a -7.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that Neogen (NEOG) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEOG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NEOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEOG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEOG Trading at -10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -11.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG fell by -7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.58. In addition, Neogen Corporation saw 30.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from BOEHM WILLIAM T, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $22.59 back on Aug 18. After this action, BOEHM WILLIAM T now owns 24,509 shares of Neogen Corporation, valued at $33,891 using the latest closing price.

Jones Douglas Edward, the Chief Operating Officer of Neogen Corporation, purchase 2,500 shares at $17.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Jones Douglas Edward is holding 11,860 shares at $44,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.56 for the present operating margin

+49.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corporation stands at -2.78. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.