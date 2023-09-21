Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) by analysts is $240.19, which is $2.67 above the current market price. The public float for AJG is 213.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On September 21, 2023, the average trading volume of AJG was 757.55K shares.

The stock price of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) has plunged by -0.25 when compared to previous closing price of 235.78, but the company has seen a 2.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) is set to acquire Eastern Insurance, which is likely to enhance its capabilities in the northeast U.S. region.

AJG’s Market Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has experienced a 2.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.21% rise in the past month, and a 10.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for AJG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.62% for AJG stock, with a simple moving average of 14.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AJG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AJG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AJG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AJG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $211 based on the research report published on January 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AJG Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJG rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.84. In addition, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. saw 24.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJG starting from HOWELL DOUGLAS K, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $234.94 back on Sep 19. After this action, HOWELL DOUGLAS K now owns 127,942 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., valued at $3,524,100 using the latest closing price.

Bay Walter D., the General Counsel of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., sale 21,800 shares at $232.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Bay Walter D. is holding 44,691 shares at $5,057,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AJG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.67 for the present operating margin

+92.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stands at +13.26. The total capital return value is set at 10.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), the company’s capital structure generated 71.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.54. Total debt to assets is 16.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.