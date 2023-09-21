Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Stock Experiences -5.82% Monthly Change

The stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has gone down by -7.94% for the week, with a -5.82% drop in the past month and a -23.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.83% for ARWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.24% for ARWR’s stock, with a -17.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARWR is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARWR is $56.71, which is $31.53 above the current price. The public float for ARWR is 101.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARWR on September 21, 2023 was 913.81K shares.

ARWR) stock’s latest price update

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 27.23. However, the company has seen a -7.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Vince Anzalone – Vice President, Investor Relations Chris Anzalone – President & Chief Executive Officer Javier San Martin – Chief Medical Officer James Hamilton – Chief Discovery & Translational Medicine Ken Myszkowski – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Luca Issi – RBC Capital Maury Raycroft – Jefferies Patrick Trucchio – HC Wainwright & Company Keay Nakae – Chardan Edward Tenthoff – Piper Sandler Mani Foroohar – Leerink Partners Mike Ulz – Morgan Stanley Mayank Mamtani – B. Riley Securities Ellie Merle – UBS William Pickering – Bernstein Brendan Smith – TD Cowen Operator Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARWR Trading at -12.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares sank -4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR fell by -7.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.43. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -33.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from Anzalone Christopher Richard, who sale 57,755 shares at the price of $28.12 back on Sep 18. After this action, Anzalone Christopher Richard now owns 3,761,338 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,624,223 using the latest closing price.

Oliver Tracie, the Chief Commercial Officer of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 8,925 shares at $35.31 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Oliver Tracie is holding 61,575 shares at $315,142 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.39 for the present operating margin

+95.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -72.39. The total capital return value is set at -38.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.72. Equity return is now at value -45.60, with -22.10 for asset returns.

Based on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR), the company’s capital structure generated 20.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.99. Total debt to assets is 11.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.