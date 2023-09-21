Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, ARES stock has gone up by 0.84%, with a monthly gain of 8.20% and a quarterly surge of 14.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Ares Management Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.12% for ARES stock, with a simple moving average of 22.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is 65.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARES is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is $109.38, which is $4.56 above the current market price. The public float for ARES is 147.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On September 21, 2023, ARES’s average trading volume was 884.43K shares.

ARES) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) has surged by 1.55 when compared to previous closing price of 104.64, but the company has seen a 0.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-09-18 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / Ares Management Corporation announced today that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Michael Arougheti, is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 28th Annual Financials CEO Conference on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 6:30am ET/11:30am BST. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at www.aresmgmt.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $98 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARES Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.43. In addition, Ares Management Corporation saw 55.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $14.79 back on Sep 15. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 38,612,895 shares of Ares Management Corporation, valued at $1,478,850 using the latest closing price.

Rosenthal Bennett, the Co-Founder & Chairman of PEG of Ares Management Corporation, sale 150,000 shares at $104.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Rosenthal Bennett is holding 100,000 shares at $15,718,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+71.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corporation stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corporation (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 839.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.35. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 831.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.