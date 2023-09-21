Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) is above average at 30.69x. The 36-month beta value for TIGR is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TIGR is $6.07, which is $0.99 above than the current price. The public float for TIGR is 91.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.31% of that float. The average trading volume of TIGR on September 21, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

The stock of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) has decreased by -1.41 when compared to last closing price of 4.98.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that UP Fintech Holding Limited trades at a PEG ratio of above 1 times, and the stock’s consensus forward price-to-sales multiple has doubled in the past month. UP Fintech’s earnings are projected to contract in the second half of this year, considering expectations of a decrease in other income and an increase in marketing expenses. I revise my rating for UP Fintech Holding Limited to a Sell, as I think that there is a mismatch between the stock’s valuations and the company’s financial prospects.

TIGR’s Market Performance

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has experienced a -6.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 45.27% rise in the past month, and a 72.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.90% for TIGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.17% for TIGR’s stock, with a 34.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIGR Trading at 22.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +46.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR fell by -6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.79. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw 43.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.76 for the present operating margin

+83.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at -0.97. The total capital return value is set at 0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.36. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), the company’s capital structure generated 37.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.50. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.