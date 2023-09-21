Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Rover Group Inc. (ROVR)

The 36-month beta value for ROVR is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ROVR is $6.86, which is $0.81 above than the current price. The public float for ROVR is 145.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume of ROVR on September 21, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ROVR) stock’s latest price update

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.72 compared to its previous closing price of 6.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Here is how Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR) and Red Robin (RRGB) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

ROVR’s Market Performance

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) has seen a -5.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.19% decline in the past month and a 23.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for ROVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.05% for ROVR’s stock, with a 28.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROVR stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for ROVR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROVR in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ROVR Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROVR fell by -5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.51. In addition, Rover Group Inc. saw 65.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROVR starting from Wickers Charles, who sale 6,668 shares at the price of $6.51 back on Sep 11. After this action, Wickers Charles now owns 114,589 shares of Rover Group Inc., valued at $43,377 using the latest closing price.

Wickers Charles, the Chief Financial Officer of Rover Group Inc., sale 2,775 shares at $6.91 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Wickers Charles is holding 121,257 shares at $19,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.38 for the present operating margin

+72.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rover Group Inc. stands at -12.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.78. Equity return is now at value -5.00, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Rover Group Inc. (ROVR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.48. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.