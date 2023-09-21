Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

The 36-month beta value for PD is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PD is $28.46, which is $5.93 above than the current price. The public float for PD is 88.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.48% of that float. The average trading volume of PD on September 21, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

The stock price of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) has dropped by -0.42 compared to previous close of 23.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-15 that Pursuing undervalued Cathie Wood stocks radiates a magnetic allure for investors aiming for a hefty financial breakthrough. The stocks favored by Wood are risky but grounded in foresight, offering tremendous long-term upside potential.

PD’s Market Performance

PD’s stock has risen by 0.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.72% and a quarterly rise of 8.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for PagerDuty Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.73% for PD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $25 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PD Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.07. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw -11.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Wilson Howard, who sale 322 shares at the price of $25.04 back on Aug 24. After this action, Wilson Howard now owns 557,046 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $8,063 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Howard, the Chief Financial Officer of PagerDuty Inc., sale 888 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Wilson Howard is holding 557,046 shares at $22,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.66 for the present operating margin

+75.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagerDuty Inc. stands at -34.63. The total capital return value is set at -22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.23. Equity return is now at value -37.30, with -11.60 for asset returns.

Based on PagerDuty Inc. (PD), the company’s capital structure generated 125.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.58. Total debt to assets is 36.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

In summary, PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.