Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) is above average at 25.75x. The 36-month beta value for KMB is also noteworthy at 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KMB is $136.76, which is $12.07 above than the current price. The public float for KMB is 337.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. The average trading volume of KMB on September 21, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

KMB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has increased by 0.45 when compared to last closing price of 124.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Kimberly-Clark (KMB). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

KMB’s Market Performance

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has experienced a -0.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.40% drop in the past month, and a -9.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.23% for KMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.85% for KMB’s stock, with a -6.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $123 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KMB Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares sank -2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.13. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corporation saw -7.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Karrmann Sandra R, who sale 5,122 shares at the price of $129.80 back on Aug 29. After this action, Karrmann Sandra R now owns 6,228 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, valued at $664,836 using the latest closing price.

Melucci Jeffrey P., the Chief Legal Officer of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, sale 4,423 shares at $130.23 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Melucci Jeffrey P. is holding 28,169 shares at $576,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+30.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stands at +9.59. The total capital return value is set at 26.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.04. Equity return is now at value 298.10, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,631.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.23. Total debt to assets is 49.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,454.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.