Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is above average at 17.45x. The 36-month beta value for GPC is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GPC is $177.18, which is $27.3 above than the current price. The public float for GPC is 139.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume of GPC on September 21, 2023 was 849.36K shares.

GPC) stock’s latest price update

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 148.54. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-19 that Hormel sells in over 80 countries and has increased its dividend for 57 straight years. Genuine Parts recently reported record revenue and upped its full-year guidance.

GPC’s Market Performance

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has seen a 0.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.00% decline in the past month and a -7.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.31% for GPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.52% for GPC’s stock, with a -9.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPC stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for GPC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPC in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $195 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPC Trading at -4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPC rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.37. In addition, Genuine Parts Company saw -13.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPC starting from LOUDERMILK ROBERT C JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $151.75 back on Jun 02. After this action, LOUDERMILK ROBERT C JR now owns 33,162 shares of Genuine Parts Company, valued at $303,500 using the latest closing price.

BREAUX RANDALL P, the Group President, GPC N.A. of Genuine Parts Company, purchase 500 shares at $149.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that BREAUX RANDALL P is holding 20,523 shares at $74,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genuine Parts Company stands at +5.35. The total capital return value is set at 22.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Genuine Parts Company (GPC), the company’s capital structure generated 117.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.01. Total debt to assets is 26.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.