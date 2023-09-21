Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

The 36-month beta value for AMPS is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMPS is $10.25, which is $4.4 above than the current price. The public float for AMPS is 82.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.04% of that float. The average trading volume of AMPS on September 21, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.17 in comparison to its previous close of 6.00, however, the company has experienced a -3.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-05 that With its boundless potential, solar power remains at the forefront of renewable energy sources, tapping into the sun’s infinite reserves to illuminate homes, electrify businesses, and drive our vehicles forward. Aside from the obvious benefits, solar power shines in its capacity to spark economic growth and job creation.

AMPS’s Market Performance

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has experienced a -3.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.91% drop in the past month, and a 12.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.47% for AMPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.14% for AMPS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMPS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMPS Trading at -7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPS fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.24. In addition, Altus Power Inc. saw -10.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPS starting from Savino Anthony, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $6.12 back on Aug 25. After this action, Savino Anthony now owns 3,942,261 shares of Altus Power Inc., valued at $152,968 using the latest closing price.

Savino Anthony, the COFOUNDER,CHIEF CONST. OFFICER of Altus Power Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $6.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Savino Anthony is holding 3,967,261 shares at $150,518 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.82 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altus Power Inc. stands at +54.37. The total capital return value is set at 1.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.55. Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Altus Power Inc. (AMPS), the company’s capital structure generated 179.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.27. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.