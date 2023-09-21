An In-Depth Look at Brunswick Corporation’s (BC) Stock Performance

The stock of Brunswick Corporation (BC) has seen a 2.43% increase in the past week, with a -4.20% drop in the past month, and a -6.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for BC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.14% for BC’s stock, with a -3.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is 10.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BC is 1.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Brunswick Corporation (BC) is $95.62, which is $21.05 above the current market price. The public float for BC is 68.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.22% of that float. On September 21, 2023, BC’s average trading volume was 653.72K shares.

BC) stock’s latest price update

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.40relation to previous closing price of 77.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-19 that David Foulkes, Brunswick CEO, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss the state of the consumer, its autonomous docking boat, and more.

Analysts’ Opinion of BC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $79 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BC Trading at -5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BC rose by +2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.40. In addition, Brunswick Corporation saw 8.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BC starting from COOPER NANCY E, who sale 333 shares at the price of $84.88 back on Aug 01. After this action, COOPER NANCY E now owns 21,118 shares of Brunswick Corporation, valued at $28,265 using the latest closing price.

SINGER DAVID V, the Director of Brunswick Corporation, sale 177 shares at $85.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that SINGER DAVID V is holding 22,808 shares at $15,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.90 for the present operating margin

+27.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brunswick Corporation stands at +10.00. The total capital return value is set at 22.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.36. Equity return is now at value 26.90, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Brunswick Corporation (BC), the company’s capital structure generated 129.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.33. Total debt to assets is 41.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brunswick Corporation (BC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.