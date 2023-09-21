American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 7.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that DETROIT, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on September 12 and Morgan Stanley’s 11th Annual Laguna Conference on September 13.

Is It Worth Investing in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is 20.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AXL is 2.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is $9.56, which is $2.04 above the current market price. The public float for AXL is 112.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. On September 21, 2023, AXL’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

AXL’s Market Performance

AXL stock saw a decrease of -3.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.55% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.15% for AXL’s stock, with a -11.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AXL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXL Trading at -11.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXL fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.52. In addition, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. saw -7.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXL starting from Kemp Terri M., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, Kemp Terri M. now owns 216,961 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., valued at $320,000 using the latest closing price.

Barnes David Eugene, the VP & General Counsel of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., sale 29,533 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Barnes David Eugene is holding 104,621 shares at $265,797 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.61 for the present operating margin

+10.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stands at +1.06. The total capital return value is set at 7.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.67. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL), the company’s capital structure generated 499.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.33. Total debt to assets is 57.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 482.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.