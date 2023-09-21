Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN)’s stock price has dropped by -3.83 in relation to previous closing price of 0.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-12 that DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) today announced that Patrick Holt, Amarin’s president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate via fireside chat at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference.

Is It Worth Investing in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AMRN is at 1.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AMRN is $2.45, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for AMRN is 360.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.57% of that float. The average trading volume for AMRN on September 21, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

AMRN’s Market Performance

The stock of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has seen a -3.36% decrease in the past week, with a -11.05% drop in the past month, and a -18.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for AMRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.07% for AMRN’s stock, with a -30.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AMRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMRN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMRN Trading at -13.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRN fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0188. In addition, Amarin Corporation plc saw -21.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRN starting from Holt Patrick, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Aug 16. After this action, Holt Patrick now owns 300,000 shares of Amarin Corporation plc, valued at $312,315 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.01 for the present operating margin

+64.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amarin Corporation plc stands at -28.66. The total capital return value is set at -14.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.51. Equity return is now at value -6.60, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.26. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.