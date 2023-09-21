Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (ATEC) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has gone down by -5.52% for the week, with a -8.54% drop in the past month and a -14.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.18% for ATEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.19% for ATEC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is $23.17, which is $9.99 above the current market price. The public float for ATEC is 72.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATEC on September 21, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

ATEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) has dropped by -1.49 compared to previous close of 13.38. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Alphatec Holdings’ Q2 numbers were strong, posting another double-digit upside at the top line. The company’s surgical segment, particularly the LTP procedure, shows promise for growth and profitability in my view. Sentiment towards Alphatec’s stock is mixed, with bullish positioning in the short-term but potential downside in the long term.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATEC Trading at -17.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -11.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC fell by -5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.76. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc. saw 6.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Miles Patrick, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $13.35 back on Sep 20. After this action, Miles Patrick now owns 5,632,111 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc., valued at $801,000 using the latest closing price.

Miles Patrick, the CEO of Alphatec Holdings Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $13.42 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Miles Patrick is holding 5,692,111 shares at $805,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.52 for the present operating margin

+54.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stands at -43.36. The total capital return value is set at -28.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.25. Equity return is now at value 464.40, with -29.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.