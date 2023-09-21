Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT)’s stock price has decreased by -6.58 compared to its previous closing price of 83.07. However, the company has seen a -9.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-19 that Mexico’s air safety rating was upgraded from Category 2 to Category 1 by the FAA, opening up opportunities for Mexican airlines and their U.S. joint venture partners. The upgrade allows Mexican carriers to expand their U.S. network and attract more investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) Right Now?

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ALGT is at 1.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ALGT is $121.82, which is $47.4 above the current market price. The public float for ALGT is 15.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.07% of that float. The average trading volume for ALGT on September 21, 2023 was 221.75K shares.

ALGT’s Market Performance

The stock of Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) has seen a -9.07% decrease in the past week, with a -16.88% drop in the past month, and a -37.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for ALGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.13% for ALGT’s stock, with a -20.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ALGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALGT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $145 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALGT Trading at -25.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -16.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGT fell by -9.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.55. In addition, Allegiant Travel Company saw 14.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGT starting from ELLMER GARY, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $104.76 back on Aug 11. After this action, ELLMER GARY now owns 10,490 shares of Allegiant Travel Company, valued at $209,520 using the latest closing price.

DeAngelo Scott Wayne, the EVP and CMO of Allegiant Travel Company, sale 707 shares at $98.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that DeAngelo Scott Wayne is holding 97,552 shares at $69,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.49 for the present operating margin

+9.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegiant Travel Company stands at +0.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.08. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), the company’s capital structure generated 181.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.44. Total debt to assets is 48.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.