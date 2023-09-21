Allakos Inc. (ALLK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALLK is 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALLK is $9.70, which is $7.54 above the current price. The public float for ALLK is 82.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALLK on September 21, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

ALLK) stock’s latest price update

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK)’s stock price has soared by 0.70 in relation to previous closing price of 2.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that Allakos displays fiscal discipline with YoY reductions in R&D and G&A, suggesting resource reallocation to pivotal assets like lirentelimab. Lirentelimab’s Phase 2a data is promising, particularly for omalizumab-refractory patients, but late-phase results are keys to the drug’s validation. Investment Recommendation: Speculative “Buy” advised for bold investors. Initiate starter positions, closely monitor upcoming Phase 2b data and cash burn rate.

ALLK’s Market Performance

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) has experienced a -12.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.56% drop in the past month, and a -50.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.39% for ALLK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.00% for ALLK’s stock, with a -58.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ALLK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALLK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $9 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALLK Trading at -43.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares sank -28.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLK fell by -14.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Allakos Inc. saw -74.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLK

The total capital return value is set at -75.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.20. Equity return is now at value -50.90, with -41.10 for asset returns.

Based on Allakos Inc. (ALLK), the company’s capital structure generated 15.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.66. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allakos Inc. (ALLK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.