Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALKT is 0.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) is $20.70, which is $2.45 above the current market price. The public float for ALKT is 40.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. On September 21, 2023, ALKT’s average trading volume was 259.47K shares.

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.25 in relation to its previous close of 17.34. However, the company has experienced a 6.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that Alkami Technology (ALKT) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, ALKT broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

ALKT’s Market Performance

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) has experienced a 6.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.89% rise in the past month, and a 15.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for ALKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.64% for ALKT’s stock, with a 22.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALKT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALKT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALKT Trading at 9.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKT rose by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.52. In addition, Alkami Technology Inc. saw 25.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKT starting from Bohanon Stephen, who sale 21,049 shares at the price of $17.90 back on Sep 06. After this action, Bohanon Stephen now owns 678,232 shares of Alkami Technology Inc., valued at $376,743 using the latest closing price.

Bohanon Stephen, the Chief Strategy & Product Offr. of Alkami Technology Inc., sale 19,460 shares at $18.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Bohanon Stephen is holding 457,436 shares at $350,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.38 for the present operating margin

+52.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkami Technology Inc. stands at -28.69. The total capital return value is set at -17.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.67. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT), the company’s capital structure generated 31.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.75. Total debt to assets is 20.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.