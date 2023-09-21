Aegon N.V. (AEG) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, AEG stock has gone up by 1.81%, with a monthly decline of -2.69% and a quarterly surge of 5.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.19% for Aegon N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.59% for AEG’s stock, with a 2.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AEG is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AEG is $5.89, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for AEG is 1.62B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume for AEG on September 21, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

AEG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) has dropped by -0.20 compared to previous close of 5.07. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

AEG Trading at -2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.91%, as shares sank -0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.03. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw 0.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aegon N.V. stands at -5.66. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Aegon N.V. (AEG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 2.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aegon N.V. (AEG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.